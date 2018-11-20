Audit Slams Kansas City Use of Cold Case Money

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Federal auditors say Kansas City and Jackson County officials have used federal money intended to help investigate cold cases for cases that did not qualify for the funds.

Auditors for the U.S. Department of Justice say the city and county have spent, or plan to spend, more than $1.3 million in cold-case grant money to pursue more recent cases.

The Kansas City Star reports the money was supposed to be spent on violent cases closed between 1972 and 2005 for which investigators had kept biological evidence that could undergo DNA testing.

City and county authorities say did not receive a specific definition of what is considered a cold case until after the audit. They say they investigated cases they felt would be meet the criteria.