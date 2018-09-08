Audit Suggests Repeal of Tax
The tax credit helps insurers offset their costs of state reviews. But McCaskill says Missouri is one of just five states that allow such tax credits. She says it cost the state nearly $6 million in lost taxes in 2003 and 2004. The audit recommended the Department of Insurance considering seeking legislation to reduce or eliminate the tax credit. Department spokesman Matt Barton says the tax credits will be reviewed. Calvin Call is the executive director of the Missouri Insurance Coalition. He says the recommendation is a poor one, and that examination costs would merely get passed along to home and auto owners.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The theft of more than 20 firearms at a Fenton gun store last week was... More >>
COLUMBIA- The Missouri River Cultural Conservancy (MoRivCC) will host its 13th annual Eco Art Festival Saturday, if weather allows. ... More >>
MOBERLY - Police engaged in a standoff with a man barricading himself in a motel room Friday night. In... More >>
FAIR GROVE, Mo. — A Springfield area sheriff's deputy died after his car was swept into floodwaters Friday night. ... More >>
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who left a loaded semi-automatic handgun within reach of toddlers pleaded no contest... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Opponents heavily outspent supporters of a so-called right-to-work law that was overwhelmingly rejected by Missouri... More >>
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday after Columbia Police determined a bomb threat in the area... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins traveled to Battle High School to face the Spartans in the rain Friday. Meanwhile,... More >>
OSCEOLA (AP) — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says the deaths of two men in a shooting at a... More >>
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a... More >>
WAYNESVILLE (AP) — The Waynesville Daily Guide in south-central Missouri has been shut down, the second Missouri newspaper to close... More >>
BOONVILLE - The National Weather Services predicts Mid-Missouri could get up to five inches of rain through Saturday. Cooper... More >>
BRANSON (AP) — Authorities say four women were hurt after a passenger tram hit a tree at an entertainment venue... More >>
COLUMBIA - Community members who live and work in areas that easily flood are preparing for possible heavy rainfall this... More >>
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced Friday it received a $100,000 gift to purchase and place... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are seeking a suspect of an armed robbery occurring at Great Southern Bank on Providence... More >>
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate and uncover the identity of... More >>
