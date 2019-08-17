Audit Targets Misspent Federal Funds
The storm downed 20,000 trees and left half the area's households without power. The audit said Kansas City misspent or failed to account for one-third of the $28 million it's asking in reimbursement. The feds have paid $20 million and could reimburse up to 75% of the total cost. The state could be responsible for up to 10%, with the city paying the rest. But the Department of Homeland Security recommended disallowing $9 million in spending, most of that federal funding. Kansas City and Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency disagreed with most of the audit.
