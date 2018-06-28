Auditor: $7K in possible fraud by former collector

HARTVILLE (AP) — The state auditor says an audit shows new possible fraud by a former county collector who recently pleaded guilty to forgery.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Wednesday in a release that the audit shows "new inappropriate and potentially fraudulent activities" by former Wright County Collector Cynthia Cottengim. Cottengim resigned in July after pleading guilty to forging nearly $500 worth of checks from county accounts.

Galloway says it now appears the total amount mishandled during Cottengim's tenure as collector is likely to exceed $7,000.

The audit report says among other things that Cottengim allowed about $6,500 in property tax breaks to herself, family members and others and adjusted records to reduce delinquent property tax penalties owed by her, family members and others.

A lawyer listed for Cottengim declined comment.