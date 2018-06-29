Auditor: At least $12,000 missing in Clark County

KAHOKA (AP) - A report by the Missouri Auditor's office shows that a northeast Missouri county is missing more than $12,000, with a former circuit clerk suspected of taking the money.

Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich on Tuesday released a report of Clark County showing that $12,181 in court funds and other money was missing in the years 2001, 2003, and 2011 through 2013. The Quincy (Illinois) Herald-Whig reports that receipt books for 2002 and 2004 through 2010 could not be found. As a result, Schweich says it is impossible to determine if more money is missing.

Former Circuit Clerk Mary D. Jones was charged in June with two counts of felony stealing. A preliminary hearing is Sept. 8. Her attorney was out of the office Wednesday and unavailable for comment.