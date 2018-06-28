Auditor Considers Legal Action

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri State Auditor Susan Montee is considering a lawsuit against the transit agency Metro. Former Auditor Claire McCaskill began investigating the agency in July 2005 after the MetroLink light-rail extension project went $126 million over budget in the St. Louis area. Montee says Metro has refused to hand over important documents, and a lawsuit is the only way to get them. Metro spokeswoman Diane Williams said she could not comment on the possible litigation. But last week Williams said handing over certain documents could jeopardize Metro's own lawsuit against the companies hired to design and build the rail line. Governor Blunt's chief of staff Ed Martin says the governor supports Montee's efforts. Blunt first ordered the review related to Metro.