Auditor Galloway to investigate claim against Hawley

JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway will join the investigation into Josh Hawley's use of funds during his Senate race, Galloway's office announced Friday.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft asked for Galloway's help in investigating a complaint from the American Democracy League Fund.

The complaint alleged Hawley used public money to support his run for the U.S. Senate.

The State Auditor's Office reviews the use of taxpayer funds in any closeout audit of a statewide office holder, and an audit of Hawley as Attorney General will begin after he officially resigns the office, sometime in early January.

"The goal of an independent audit is to get to the truth for taxpayers and not to proceed based on assumptions," Galloway said. "My office will review these concerns with heightened scrutiny."