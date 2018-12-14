Auditor Galloway to investigate claim against Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway will join the investigation into Josh Hawley's use of funds during his Senate race, Galloway's office announced Friday.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft asked for Galloway's help in investigating a complaint from the American Democracy League Fund.
The complaint alleged Hawley used public money to support his run for the U.S. Senate.
The State Auditor's Office reviews the use of taxpayer funds in any closeout audit of a statewide office holder, and an audit of Hawley as Attorney General will begin after he officially resigns the office, sometime in early January.
"The goal of an independent audit is to get to the truth for taxpayers and not to proceed based on assumptions," Galloway said. "My office will review these concerns with heightened scrutiny."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The South End Zone Project at Faurot Field is just over halfway through its construction timeline and people... More >>
in
FULTON - Connie Cashion is the 2018 winner for the city's Jane Bierdeman-Fike Humanitarian Award. The award goes to... More >>
in
FULTON - A Fulton nonprofit surpassed their volunteer goal and is able to give over 400 children a Christmas miracle.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway will join the investigation into Josh Hawley's use of funds during his Senate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Students walking around MU's famous Quad may have seen an unexpected visitor Thursday. MU student Massimo Montalbano... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The scooter company Lime announced it has taken its scooters out of Columbia for the immediate future. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died by guns last year, marking the highest number of gun... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The number of homeless people living in Boone County has increased in the past 10 years, according to... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Johnson & Johnson's ( JNJ ) stock fell as much as 11% on Friday — on track for... More >>
in
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, a day... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Facebook announced on Friday that the social network had exposed the private photos of millions of users without... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen said his former boss knew that having Cohen arranging... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Professor Francis Huang wants schools to rethink suspensions and embrace a positive learning environment. Haung conducted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- 20 bikes and helmets were donated to Columbia kids in time for the holiday season. Big Brothers Big... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools was sentenced Thursday to five years probation. Anna... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teen has been charged in connection with a November fatal shooting. Bruce Thomas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some people who live near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Parker Street just north of Interstate 70... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating multiple reports of bomb threats made via email to businesses in the Columbia area,... More >>
in