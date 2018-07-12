Auditor: Mo. State Fair gets "good" rating, suggests improvements

JEFFERSON CITY - The State Auditor announced Thursday the Missouri State Fair received a "good" performance rating and identified several areas for improvement.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the 2015 Missouri State Fair.

"The Missouri State Fair promotes the benefits of the agriculture industry and its many offerings in Missouri," said Galloway. "The annual event is a tradition for many families, and ensuring it is run efficiently is in the best interest of both the agricultural community and the hundreds of thousands of fairgoers who attend and participate in the fair each year."

Galloway said she found several issues with how the fair employees tracked their hours. She cited a retired employee who was collecting retirement benefits while continuing state work. Galloway said the employee received a daily amount regardless of the numbers of hours worked which totaled to $66,432 over a two-year period, while continuing to receive retirement benefits

The audit also raised concerns with compliance of agreement terms between the State Fair Commission and the State Fair Foundation. The commission and the foundation entered into an agreement in 2006 at the recommendation of a previous audit, but agreement terms have not been enforced. The foundation has not received an independent audit to provide full transparency to the public.

Galloway said the audit showed meeting minutes were not prepared for closed-session meetings of the Missouri State Fair Commission.