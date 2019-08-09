Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run

JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a committee to run for governor.

According to the filing, the committee is called "Nicole Galloway for Missouri." It's expected Galloway, a Democrat, would face Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Galloway was re-elected as auditor in November 2018. She was appointed to the job in 2015 following the death of Tom Schweich.