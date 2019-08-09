Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a committee to run for governor.
According to the filing, the committee is called "Nicole Galloway for Missouri." It's expected Galloway, a Democrat, would face Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Galloway was re-elected as auditor in November 2018. She was appointed to the job in 2015 following the death of Tom Schweich.
Galloway will still need to file with the Secretary of States’ office. The first day she could file is February 25th, 2020. @KOMUnews— Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) August 9, 2019
