Auditor Nicole Galloway sworn in for second term

JEFFERSON CITY - Nicole Galloway began her second term as Missouri's 38th state auditor Monday afternoon.

Taking the oath of office in the Capitol Rotunda, Galloway promised more resources to fight government waste and fraud, announced the creation of the Public Corruption and Fraud Division.

"It is my job to tell Missourians who is corrupting our government, and to hold the powerful accountable to the people of this state," Galloway said. "As a certified fraud examiner myself, I am committed to creating the strongest and most robust public corruption force the state has ever seen."

According to a press release, the changes in the office will also allow the State Auditor's Office to better respond directly to concerns identified in counties that do not have a county auditor.

Galloway encouraged Missourians to report any government waste, fraud or abuse to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov.