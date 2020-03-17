Auditor Schweich Has $500K for Re-Election
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich has more than a half-million dollars in his campaign account with a little over a year to go before he is up for re-election.
The Republican auditor released his quarterly campaign finance figures Friday, though they did not have to be filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission until next Tuesday.
The report shows that Schweich raised nearly $281,000 from July through September. After expenses, Schweich reported almost $506,000 in his campaign account as of Sept. 30.
Schweich said that puts him in a strong financial position.
The only Democrat to announce a challenge to Schweich is state Rep. Jay Swearingen, of Kansas City. He has not filed a campaign finance report yet.
