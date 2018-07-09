Auditor to Discuss Banking Records

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri's state auditor is backing legislation that he says focuses on state bank examiners.



State Auditor Tom Schweich is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol. The Republican says he'll talk about legislation that is intended to guarantee accountability and transparency within the Missouri Division of Finance.



Republican Rep. Sue Allen, of St. Louis County, also plans to be at the event.