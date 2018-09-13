Audrain Ambulance District Wants to Move

MEXICO - The Audrain Ambulance District looks for a new location after sewer problems hampered its proposed site. The Ambulance District had plans to build its new site on Huntingfield Road.

However, the Ambulance District is now looking for a new site after finding out about run-off issues and raw sewage.

"We've had our administrative offices here for the last year and a half, but we're building a new facility and putting everyone together so it's going to be a brand new facility," said the Audrain Ambulance District Administrator Kevin Payne.

Payne says the placement of the manholes caused overpressure recently busting one of the manholes. He described some of the raw sewage he found as feminine and male personal products. The city fixed the manhole and currently assesses sewer issues in Mexico as part of a larger project.

"The area out there is an area of concern. It's actually a part of a larger area that the city of Mexico is doing a sanitary sewer evaluation survey on. We are still in the process of gathering data...smoke testing and dying of the sewers," said Waste Water Superintendent Rick Dunker.

Dunker estimates the city will know what it needs to do about its sewage problems by the end of the summer.