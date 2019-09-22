Audrain County Braces for Budget Cuts
Presiding Commissioner Richard Webber admitted, "They could probably use some new equipment, but it's just not there. I'm sure there will be some areas where we'll all have to cut back and sometimes having to cut back is a good policy."
This year, all 15 elected officials could not ask for more money than their offices budgeted in 2006 because Audrain County has spent almost all of its reserve fund.
"We've had a substantial amount to back us up, to build up," said Webber, "and we have come dangerously close to using that up and in another year we will use it up."
The county commission is considering an out-of-state tax on catalog sales as one way to raise more money, although voters would finally decide such a proposal.
