Audrain County Bridge Opens

HANNIBAL - Route B south of Perry opens to traffic Monday after a little over a month of work to replace the Branch of Lick Creek Bridge. The contractor plans to open the bridge to traffic by 3 p.m. Monday.

The 76-year-old bridge is the final of eight bridges to be worked on in Audrain County and was replaced under MoDOT's innovative Safe and Sound Bridge program with a new, 4-foot wider bridge.