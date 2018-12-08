Audrain County death: Victim died of blood loss, crucial 30 minutes noted

AUDRAIN COUNTY - The man who was found on Audrain Road 913 Tuesday next to a crashed car died of blood loss, according to the Audrain County Sheriff.

Sheriff Matt Oller said Antonio Jefferson's injuries were not consistent with a car accident. An autopsy was performed on Jefferson on Wednesday morning at the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crews responding to a car fire on Audrain Road 913 found Jefferson injured nearby. He died later at the hospital.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police said roughly 30 investigators from 12 different agencies are following up on leads.

"At this point we are following every possibility as far as to what happened," Oller said. "The scene, and the evidence at the scene, along with the injuries, make it very unclear as to what happened."

Oller said Jefferson was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Walmart in Mexico. At that time he was in the car that was found at the scene, and by noon, he was on Audrain Road 913. Oller said investigators must find out what happened in those thirty minutes.

"We're asking for anybody in the public that might have any information about Mr. Jefferson's whereabouts between 11:30 yesterday morning and noon," Oller said. "So, we're working with about a 30 minute window."

He said there was a weapon found, but did not specify whether it had a role in Jefferson's death.

At the scene on Wednesday, there was still bloody gloves and gauze, scissors, car parts and blood still on the road.

Oller said crews have collected all of the evidence they need from the scene.

He said anyone Jefferson had contact with, or know of anywhere he went during the thirty minutes before the incident, should contact the Mid-Missouri Case Squad at 573-473-5801, extension 1504, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, or Missouri State Highway Patrol.