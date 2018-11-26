Audrain County hospital responds to ebola scare

3 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, January 28 2015 Jan 28, 2015 Wednesday, January 28, 2015 11:32:00 AM CST January 28, 2015 in News
By: Mark Bergin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MEXICO - The emergency staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrian cared for a patient Tuesday night originally thought to have been exposed to ebola.

Staff followed the appropriate protocols by treating and releasing the patient after an evaluation.

System Vice President of SSM Health Tracy O'Rourke commended the staff for their quick response to the situation.

The emergency room remained open during this time.

 

