Audrain County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting correctional officer

COLUMBIA — Prosecutors charged Ryan Wade Blair, 27, with two counts of assault and endangering a correctional officer.

Blair was charged with first-degree murder June 13 for allegedly killing fellow inmate Michael Eisenhauer, 42. Court documents said Blair hit Eisenhauer in the head with his fists and feet until the latter was dead.

According to the probable cause statement, Blair admitted to the killing and told investigators he had targeted and planned to kill Eisenhauer.

The new charges are related to an incident that occurred prior to the alleged murder. In court documents, officials said Blair smacked an officer's hand and attempted to head-butt officers after they tried to move him from his holding cell.

Blair then scratched an officer's face with his nails while another officer put leg shackles on him.

Officers moved Blair to a padded cell so that his cell could be cleaned, officers said. While in the cell, Blair bit the inside of his mouth and spit blood on the walls, floor, ceiling and camera in the cell.

An officer went to check on Blair, at which point he spit blood and saliva at the officer, according to court documents.

Officers later made Blair undergo a medical protocol for his injuries. Blair was so upset by the protocol that he called a deputy a "hoe," according to the probable cause statement.