Audrain County Residents Celebrated First North Central Missouri Ag Day

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Residents in Audrain County took time to acknowledge Missouri's farmers and ranchers at the first ever North Central Missouri Ag Day on Monday.

A little more than 100 people came for lunch and to listen to several speakers at the event. These speakers included the Missouri Director of Agriculture, and representatives from both the Missouri Corn Growers Association and the Missouri Soy Growers Association.

Country KWWR hosted the event. The organizer and KWWR General Manger, Michael Daugherty said the event was a way to give thanks to Missouri's farmers and ranchers. This is something he has wanted to do for a while since the U.S. economy depends on Agriculture.

Attendees made the rounds to more than 15 vendors. For one Mexico resident this was a great opportunity to spend time with his son and meet with potential customers.

"We came out to see what's going on in the local ag market. We wanted to see who the vendors were and get an update on anything we haven't seen before," Randy Maxwell said.

KWWR hopes to make this an annual event.