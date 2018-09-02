Audrain County Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A drug task force arrested one Audrain County woman Wednesday night on three drug charges.

According to a press release from the East Central Drug Task Force, those officials and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the 3000 block of Audrain Road 389 and arrested 40-year-old Amie Duncan.

In the home, authorities found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Duncan was arrested for possession of methanmphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She posted a $12,000 bond