Audrain Medical Center Cutting Ten Positions in 2013

MEXICO - A new year will bring new changes to the Audrain Medical Center in Mexico. In a statement released Wednesday, hospital officials said they plan to cut 10 positions from hospital staff "to provide efficient and cost effective service to the community."

The new changes will be a result of the consolidation of nursing inpatient units. Instead of partially using both the second and third floors, officials decided to use the second floor for general patient care and the third floor as an auxialliary or overflow floor, depending on volume.

"Instead of offering services in two different locations, we're offereing them in one," said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kari Wilson.

Wilson cited national trends and the medical center's declining volume as reasons for the change.

The hospital currently employs over 550 people. Changes will go into effect on January 6, 2013.