August execution date set for Missouri inmate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set an execution date for this summer for a man sentenced to death for the 1998 fatal stabbing of a former newspaper reporter during a burglary.
The state's high court on Wednesday scheduled Marcellus Williams to be executed Aug. 22 by injection for the slaying of Lisha Gayle.
Williams was burglarizing Gayle's University City home when he discovered that Gayle was in the shower. He took a knife from the kitchen and attacked her when she came downstairs, stabbing her more than 20 times before stealing a laptop computer and other items.
Gayle was a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 11 years before leaving the paper in 1992.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
in
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
in
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
in
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
in
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Hundreds of people traveled to Sedalia Thursday for the opening day of the Missouri State Fair. The... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission has approved the EMS chief's plan to bring 24-hour shifts back. "There's... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County deputies said they detained two men for a burglary on Wednesday. Investigators say Kenneth... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department says a missing Harrisburg teen has been found and is safe. Tristan... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military... More >>
in
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The U.S.S. Columbia, a submarine named after several U.S. cities including Columbia, Missouri, is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Three teenagers and a child escaped a house fire without injury Wednesday night. The Jefferson City... More >>
in