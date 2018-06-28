Aurora police investigate $100,000 airport theft

By: The Associated Press

AURORA (AP) - Police in the southwest Missouri are investigating the theft of more than $100,000 in equipment from the Aurora Airport.

Airport Operator Justin Richmond says the thieves made off with equipment such as GPS systems, radios, and transponders from 13 planes. More than 20 planes were broken into sometime late Wednesday. Police have no leads.

Richmond says the thieves appeared to be knowledgeable about aircraft because they left behind less-valuable electronics.

KOLR-TV reports that an aircraft security expert says the thieves might travel the country targeting airports.

Tom Zecha, Aviator Security Manager for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, says the theft was well-planned and an unusually large number of items were taken.

Richmond says the city is now considering adding security cameras and a front gate at the airport.