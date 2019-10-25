Australia's ambassador to the U.S. to visit Westminster College

Thursday, October 24, 2019
By: John Pottebaum, KOMU 8 News
FULTON - Ambassador Joe Hockey is giving a lecture on international trade at Westminster College on Thursday evening.

Hockey is expected to endorse the benefits of increasing international trade. This comes amid President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China, which has affected the global economy.

Despite the fact that Australia's economy has expanded for 28 consecutive years, President Trump's trade war still has had a massive impact on the country, according to a report published in the New York Times.

“Australia has been a major beneficiary from the rules-based global trading system over many decade. The current threats to that are clearly a major risk for the Australian outlook over a longer horizon," Guy Debelle, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said to the New York Times.

One Westminster College official said bringing in speakers that cover controversial topics is intentional.

"What we try to do is create those opportunities for students to encounter ideas that are hitting right at those cutting-edge controversies," Jeremy Brooke, the Director of the Churchill Institute for Global Engagement, said.

One student said opportunities like these do not come around often.

"It's going to be tremendously beneficial for us," Thomas Booker said. "Not only because it's a cool life experience and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It also gives us really valuable insight to how the world works."

Booker added, one of his majors is Political Science and he is excited to learn from a dignitary of Hockey's stature.

He said events such as these gives him pride in his college.

"Westminster is this hidden gem of Missouri, of the country, where all these hugely important people in history come to speak," Booker said.

The event is open to the public. It will be held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury on Westminster College's campus.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the lecture will begin at 6 p.m.

