Authorities arrest 17-year-old accused of stealing 2 cars
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday that deputies arrested a 17-year-old in connection with two auto thefts.
Deputies were investigating reports of two stolen vehicles in the 7200 block of Suncrest Court between September 16 and 18. Through an investigation, authorities determined Zachary Wainscott of Sturgeon stole both vehicles.
On September 22, deputies found Wainscott with an active arrest warrant near the intersection of McKee Street and Orchard Lane. Wainscott was arrested for failing to appear in court on another driving charge, as well as two counts of stealing.
Authorities said both stolen vehicles have been recovered.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
in
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
in
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
in