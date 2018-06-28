Authorities arrest 17-year-old accused of stealing 2 cars

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday that deputies arrested a 17-year-old in connection with two auto thefts.

Deputies were investigating reports of two stolen vehicles in the 7200 block of Suncrest Court between September 16 and 18. Through an investigation, authorities determined Zachary Wainscott of Sturgeon stole both vehicles.

On September 22, deputies found Wainscott with an active arrest warrant near the intersection of McKee Street and Orchard Lane. Wainscott was arrested for failing to appear in court on another driving charge, as well as two counts of stealing.

Authorities said both stolen vehicles have been recovered.