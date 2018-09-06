Authorities Arrest 3 Individuals on Different Charges

MOBERLY — Missouri officials crack down on crime in the Moberly Area Saturday by making three separate arrests.

Authorities arrested Crystal Martin, 24, on West Coates Street for a Macon County warrant on the charge of possession of controlled substance. The Moberly Police Department stated in a press release that Martin posted bond and was released without confinement.

Moberly officials arrested Christopher Ellington, 38, for a Randolph County warrant charged with criminal non-support. The release stated that Ellington was unable to post bond and transported to the Randolph County Justice Center.

Authorities also arrested Daniel Hines, 27, on North Clark Street for a Macon County warrant on possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Hines posted bond and was released.