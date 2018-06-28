Authorities Arrest Columbia Woman for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

COLUMBIA - Police arrested 29-year old Erin Ridenhour Friday afternoon for three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say the incident occurred on December 29th, 2010.

Someone reported the incident to a SRO Officer at Jefferson Junior High on January 5th. Investigators believe Ridenhour had no relation to the victims. Authorities say the incident allegedly occurred at Ridenhour's residence on the 5000 block of Kirk Hill Road in Columbia.

Ridenhour is currently out on $36,000 bond.