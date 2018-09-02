Authorities Arrest Convicted Felon, Finding Drugs and Rifle

AUDRAIN COUNTY — The East Central Drug Task Force served a search warrant late Wednesday night at a residence on Alabama Street in Mexico. According to a press release, officers seized several items as a result of the search including packages of marijuana, trace amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a 30.06 caliber rifle.

Authorities arrested Charles Francis Picton, 40, of Mexico on charges of distribution and possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

Picton, a convicted felon, was in possession of the firearm. He remains in jail without bond.