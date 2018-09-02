Authorities Arrest Fake Cop

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Jeffrey Qualls faces charges of burglary, assault, felonious restraint and impersonating a police officer. Police say Qualls was at an apartment complex Saturday armed with a pellet gun and a campus security badge. They say he identified himself as an officer and forced his way into an apartment, where he ordered people inside to kneel. A fight had occurred outside the apartment just before the incident. Police say Qualls held the pellet gun to temple of a man who was asleep in the apartment. Qualls allegedly woke the man and forced him to get into an "arrest position."