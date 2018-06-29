Authorities Arrest Suspect of Two Columbia Bank Robberies

COLUMBIA — Officials found and arrested the suspect of two bank robberies in Columbia.

Columbia Police Investigators along with FBI and St. Louis City Police Officers located 40-year-old Hillary Bernard Miller IV Wednesday at Miami Street in St. Louis. Miller has two warrants for past Columbia bank robberies at West Ash and East Walnut streets.

A press release stated that authorities took Miller into custody on the scene without incident, and he was then transported to the Columbia Police Department. Miller consented to a search of his home where evidence from the robberies was recovered. Authorities said the evidence cannot be discussed at this time.

The bank robberies occurred June 14, 2012, at the Academic Employee Credit Union and July 16, 2012, at the Columbia Municipal Credit Union.

Miller has a bond of $100,000 for each count. Video surveillance from neighboring businesses, as well as witnesses from the robberies, helped in identifying Miller.

Investigators have solved eight of the 10 bank robberies that have occurred this year.