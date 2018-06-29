Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman.

She went missing from 330 Westminster Road on June 15, around 9 a.m.

Burk suffers from schizophrenia, paranoia and heart conditions and had been without her medications.

The Fulton Police Department issued a statement thanking people for their tips and assistance.