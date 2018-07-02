Authorities Blame Deadly Missouri Crash on Sneezing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -A Kansas City toddler is recovering after a sneezing attack apparently caused a crash that killed his mother.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Laura McClendon was killed late Wednesday after the driver of a minivan began "sneezing violently." The patrol says the minivan crossed the center line of a road near Smithville Lake, striking McClendon's car head-on. The patrol report says McClendon wasn't wearing a seat belt.



Her 1-year-old son is being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital.



Sgt. Collin Stosberg of the Missouri Highway Patrol says the minivan's driver has been charged with careless and imprudent driving, as well as for having no insurance.



The Kansas City Star reports that the patrol is continuing to investigate other possible crash factors, including cellphone use.