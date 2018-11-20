Authorities charge woman who allegedly brought drugs to jail

By: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON (AP) - Mississippi County authorities have charged a Sikeston woman with a felony who they say tried to sneak a pipe filled with marijuana into a jail.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 41-year-old Charity Carey is charged with delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Keith Moore says Carey was arrested by the Charleston Department of Public Safety Wednesday afternoon. He says she concealed the pipe when she entered the Mississippi County Detention Center.

It wasn't immediately available if Carey has an attorney or why she was at the jail.