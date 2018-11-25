Authorities: deputies shot, killed parole absconder who raised gun at them

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say deputies have shot and killed a parole absconder who raised a handgun at them after a chase.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet that the chase started Wednesday morning when a deputy attempted to pull over a driver, who was identified as William Ray Simcoe Sr. The tweet said the pursuit ended with Simcoe fleeing and brandishing a .45-caliber handgun.

Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page that deputies told Simcoe to put down the gun. Arnott said Simcoe told the deputies he had "a full clip" before raising the handgun. Deputies then fired, and Simcoe died at the scene.

The department said that besides being a parole absconder, Simcoe also was wanted for burglary.