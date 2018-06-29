Authorities destroy about 100 hogs in central Missouri

FULTON (AP) — Authorities have destroyed about 100 domestic hogs from a central Missouri herd that is suspected of contracting a frequently fatal disease from feral hogs.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture says officials focused on the Callaway County herd after feral hogs in the area tested positive for pseudorabies. The disease can spread to other animals, livestock and pets. There are no cases of pseudorabies reported to be found in humans.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that agriculture officials haven't identified who owned the hogs.

Agriculture department spokeswoman Sarah Alsager says payments are made to producers when their herds are depopulated. She says the payments are based on the current market price of the animals.

Missouri is seeking to eradicate feral hogs, which can carry disease and do extensive damage.