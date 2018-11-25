Authorities developing plan to prevent house from going into lake

By: Chris Gothner, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Lauren Groppenbacher and Emma Balkenbush, KOMU 8 Reporters

CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities were trying to figure out how to prevent a Camden County home from falling into the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday morning. See photos.

According to the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD), firefighters received reports Monday of a possible landslide off Cub Cove Point north of Camdenton. Upon arrival, firefighters found the two-story home moving downhill toward the lake.

Further investigation revealed the earth surrounding the home was sliding and had dislocated utilities in the area. Firefighters secured the area around the home and contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

MCFPD Chief Scott Frandsen said the house was a second home owned by a St. Louis family. Frandsen said they were not in the house at the time of the landslide.

Officials said the house moved about 32 inches from its garage wall as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the home was sliding at about half an inch per hour and was starting to rotate.

Frandsen said officals were putting booms to catch anything that falls in the lake.

Geologists and engineers with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources worked to determine the cause of the slide Tuesday morning to determine what steps could be taken to stop the house from sliding.

MCFPD worked with the Camden County Commission, Camden County Emergency Management Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ameren to secure the site and develop a plan to stop the home from sliding.

Fire officials said they would send additional information as soon as they develop an action plan. Authorities told KOMU 8 News at least two other homes could be in danger of sliding into the lake.

For a map of the home's location, click here.

KOMU 8 News had a reporter on the scene Tuesday.

Notice the crack where the garage separated from the home @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/svrHbWnLxA — Lauren Groppenbacher (@lgroppenbacher4) December 22, 2015

Here is a backside view of the deck's damage @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OZZ7sZ4PKv — Lauren Groppenbacher (@lgroppenbacher4) December 22, 2015

Mid-County Fire protection district said the house is still sliding @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QYrtW0bmrp — Lauren Groppenbacher (@lgroppenbacher4) December 22, 2015

Missouri Department of Natural Resources is monitoring and taking measurements at the scene @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ue2ieYhErI — Lauren Groppenbacher (@lgroppenbacher4) December 22, 2015

The family asked officials to get this family heirloom. They have salvaged other things as well @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ajFhnwhnWP — Lauren Groppenbacher (@lgroppenbacher4) December 22, 2015

[Editor's note: This story is continually being updated with the latest information.]