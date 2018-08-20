Authorities Drain Pond to Look for Body

Shawn Head, 35, has been missing since January 2004. The Randolph County Sheriff's Department began draining Higbee Pond last Thursday to try to find any clues.

"We felt it would be our best interest, at the time, to pump the lake and either find the remains or put this to rest and actually move forward with the investigation on the correct track," said Sheriff Mark Nichols.

"The reason for the draining," he added, "it is almost impossible for the divers because of the vegetation at the floor of the lake to do an adequate search."

The sheriff's department suspects foul play is involved in Head's disappearance. Authorities first searched Higbee Pond in June 2005 after several tips indicated Head's body might be there.

The department believes it will find a body within the next couple of days, but it may be weeks or months before it's identified.