Authorities ID 2 men found shot to death in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have released the names of the two men found shot to death earlier this month in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the men were identified as 57-year-old Russell Taylor and 37-year-old Stanley Wright.

Officers found them wounded Oct. 11 while responding to a shooting. Both died at the scene. Police did not release any suspect information or details of what led to the shooting.