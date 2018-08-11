Authorities ID 3 people fatally shot in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN (AP) — Authorities have identified the victims of a triple homicide in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victims were 29-year-old Calvin Walker, 29-year-old Andrew Green and 23-year-old Marquise Cooper. All three victims lived in St. Louis.

Authorities say the victims were fatally shot around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in Pine Lawn. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. One victim was inside an SUV, one on a sidewalk and one in the front yard of a home.

Police are looking for a black Nissan Altima and a white Chevrolet Impala with a spotlight that resembles a police car. The Major Case Squad has been activated.