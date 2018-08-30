Authorities ID Missouri woman killed in Ohio hotel fire

COPLEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a Missouri woman who was killed over the weekend during an early morning hotel fire in Ohio.

The fire at a Hawthorn Suites broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday about 5 miles west of Akron in Copley.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports medical investigators say authorities used fingerprints to identify the victim as 41-year-old Heather Scott of House Springs, Missouri.

A man has also been hospitalized with serious burns. A woman was treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The victims weren't sharing a room. Fire officials say they were on the second floor of the building where the fire occurred.

The building sustained heavy damage to the top floor, attic and roof.

Officials say the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.