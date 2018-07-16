Authorities identify east-central Missouri flooding victim

BOURBON (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who drowned in flooding in east-central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of 81-year-old Harold K. McPherson, of Bourbon, was found Wednesday in a tree near a Crawford County boat ramp.

The patrol says he got out of his vehicle when he encountered flooding along the Meramec River and was caught up in the floodwaters. His is among 14 people to die in Missouri flooding.