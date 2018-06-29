Authorities identify man found dead in Missouri River

ST. CHARLES (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a man whose body was found floating in the Missouri River at St. Charles.

The patrol says 25-year-old Russ Stigger of O'Fallon was pronounced dead Sunday, about two days after he was reported missing.

Authorities believe Stigger was intoxicated when he climbed over the railing of a barge moored near Frontier Park and jumped into the river around 12:45 a.m. Friday. The body was found Sunday floating 600 yards downstream from the park.