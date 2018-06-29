Authorities Identify Three Killed in Cole County Accident

COLE COUNTY - Authorities have identified three victims who died following a car accident on Route B Wednesday evening.

44-year-old William Coons was driving a Ford Focus on Route B when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head on. 58-year-old Wanda Coons and 12-year-old Shadrach Rowden were passengers in the Ford Focus. All three occupants of that vehicle were pronounced dead and transported to Millard Funeral Home. It was determined that nobody in that vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

53-year-old John Birkner was the driver of the other vehicle involved. He had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.