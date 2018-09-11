Authorities identify woman found dead in southeast Missouri

LESTERVILLE (AP) — A woman found dead last week near the Black River in southeast Missouri had been missing since November.

KFVS-TV reports that the victim has been identified as 63-year-old Sharon Nelson, of Hillsboro. The Reynolds County Sheriff's Department is investigating her death as a homicide.

Her body was found Wednesday morning about 100 yards from the river near Lesterville in an area that had been flooded in recent weeks. Heavy rains over three days in late December led to significant flooding in Missouri, Illinois and southern states.

Sheriff Tom Volner says persons of interest have been identified. The cause of death wasn't immediately released.