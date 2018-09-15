Authorities Inspect Docks

Twenty-four-year-old Heather Huff was electrocuted July 28, at Lake of the Ozarks. Witnesses say Huff was clutching a dock's ladder when it happened. Investigators think a short in the dock's power supply system electrified the ladder. A final autopsy report is pending. Only half a dozen people are believed to have died under similar circumstances at the lake in the last ten years. But with an estimated 22,000 docks, officials believe it's only a matter of time before it happens again. Inspectors and fire marshals say they've stepped up inspections of dock power systems.