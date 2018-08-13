Authorities investigate deadly Missouri plane crash

CUBA (AP) - Authorities have located one victim after a small plane crashed in a wooded area in east-central Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Cody Fulkerson says the Piper PA-32 went down around 7:45 a.m. Sunday less than a mile north of the Cuba Municipal Airport in Crawford County. Fulkerson says the plane broke into multiple pieces, and authorities were trying to determine whether other people were aboard.

He says witnesses reported that a large piece of debris that appeared to be a wing came off before the crash. Authorities weren't immediately able to determine the owner of the plane, the identity of the pilot or where the aircraft was headed.

The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately return a phone or email message from The Associated Press seeking comment.