Authorities Investigate Western Missouri Killing

CENTERVIEW (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the killing of a man in the west-central Missouri town of Centerview.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Walter Hayes Feldman was found dead Wednesday in his bed. Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy but suspect a gunshot wound to his head killed him.

More than two dozen members of the Rural Missouri Major Case Squad are helping the Johnson County Sheriff's Office with the homicide investigation. Detectives had followed up on 60 leads by Friday.