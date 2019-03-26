Authorities investigating fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY -Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a business in Jefferson City.

Firefighters went to the the fire on Jefferson Street around 7 a.m. on Monday. Authorities say the fire most likely started in the basement, but spread to the first floor of the three-story building. They say they extinguished the fire quickly but crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots.

The Jefferson City Police Department and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety are assisting the Jefferson City Fire Department with the investigation.