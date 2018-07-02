Authorities investigating suspicious Callaway County death as murder

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Investigators with the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad said Tuesday they are investigating the suspcious death of a Columbia man as murder. The Major Case Squad identified the victim as 34-year-old Steven Mullens.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office first reported it was investigating the death on County Road 268 Monday.

The case squad said Mullens was found dead in a vehicle in that area. Callaway County deputies found him after being called to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

An autopsy for Mullens was underway in Columbia.

The Major Case Squad has established a phone line for tips only toward its investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 573-876-2166.

