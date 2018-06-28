Authorities Locate Car of Man Found in Missouri River

MARION - Thursday deputies located the car belonging to a man authorities found in the Missouri River Saturday.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department, Jefferson City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol worked together to search for the car 38-year-old Christopher Durbin was supposed to be driving.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division found Durbin's car just off the boat ramp in Marion, and pulled it out of the river.

Investigators are still following up on leads connected to Durbin's death, and are awaiting the results of an official autopsy.